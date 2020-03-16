Wells Fargo Keeps a Sell Rating on Brady (BRC)

In a report released today, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Brady (BRC), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 36.8% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Brady has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

Brady’s market cap is currently $2.37B and has a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Elizabeth Pungello, a Director at BRC sold 8,400 shares for a total of $427,812.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protect premises, products, and people. It operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.