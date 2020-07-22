Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Hold rating on Thermo Fisher (TMO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $410.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.2% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Mettler-Toledo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermo Fisher with a $392.17 average price target.

Based on Thermo Fisher’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.23 billion and net profit of $788 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.13 billion and had a net profit of $815 million.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory, on the production line, and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare settings. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.