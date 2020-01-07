Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Targa Resources (TRGP)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Hold rating on Targa Resources (TRGP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Targa Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.11, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.78 and a one-year low of $32.00. Currently, Targa Resources has an average volume of 1.77M.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing.

