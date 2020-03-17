Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Targa Resources (TRGP)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Hold rating on Targa Resources (TRGP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.83, close to its 52-week low of $9.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 58.4% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Targa Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, which is a 195.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Targa Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $106 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More on TRGP: