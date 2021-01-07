Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Southwest Gas (SWX)

In a report released yesterday, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Gas (SWX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, American Electric Power, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwest Gas is a Hold with an average price target of $66.50.

Based on Southwest Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $791 million and net profit of $18.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $725 million and had a net profit of $5.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWX in relation to earlier this year.

uthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The Utility Infrastructure Services segment enterprise to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America’s gas and electric providers. The company was founded in March 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.