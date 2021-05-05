Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Prudential Financial (PRU)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial (PRU) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Prudential Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $101.27, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.39 and a one-year low of $48.52. Currently, Prudential Financial has an average volume of 2.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRU in relation to earlier this year.

Prudential Financial, Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services. The company offers an array of financial products and services including life insurance, retirement-related services, annuities, mutual funds, investment management and real estate services.