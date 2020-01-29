Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Pnm Resources (PNM)

In a report released today, Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Pnm Resources (PNM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.60, close to its 52-week high of $55.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, and California Water Service.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pnm Resources with a $52.25 average price target, representing a -3.8% downside. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Pnm Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $54.95 million.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico provides electricity and electric services. It offers payment options, billing, save money and energy and business energy analyzer. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.