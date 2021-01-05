Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

In a report released yesterday, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Associated Banc-Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on People’s United Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $14.63.

People’s United Financial’s market cap is currently $5.49B and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. It operates through the following Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Others segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending, and consumer deposit gathering activities, consumer lending, and merchant services. The Treasury segment covers the securities portfolio, short-term investments, brokered deposits, wholesale borrowings, and the funding center. The Other segment includes the residual financial impact from the allocation of revenues and expenses. The company was founded on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.