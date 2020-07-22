Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Owens Corning (OC)

Wells Fargo analyst Stephen East maintained a Hold rating on Owens Corning (OC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.83.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.83, which is a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $68.72 and a one-year low of $28.56. Currently, Owens Corning has an average volume of 1.19M.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities. The Insulation segment provides insulating products which help customers conserve energy; provide improved acoustical performance; and offer convenience of installation and use. The Roofing segment offers laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles and other products including oxidized asphalt and roofing accessories. The company was founded on October 31, 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.