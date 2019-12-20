Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Nike (NKE)

In a report released today, Tom Nikic from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.15, close to its 52-week high of $101.27.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.70, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on December 10, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.27 and a one-year low of $68.08. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 6.47M.

