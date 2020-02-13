Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on NetApp (NTAP)

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Hold rating on NetApp (NTAP) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetApp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.14, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on NetApp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and net profit of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $249 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTAP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage.