Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Lincoln National (LNC)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National (LNC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00, a 92.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Lincoln National’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.35 billion and net profit of $432 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.53 billion and had a net profit of $399 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNC in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.