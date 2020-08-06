Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Evergy (EVRG)

In a report released today, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Evergy (EVRG), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.8% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Chesapeake Utilities, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evergy with a $61.75 average price target, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.57 and a one-year low of $42.01. Currently, Evergy has an average volume of 2.6M.

Evergy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.