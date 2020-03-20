Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Coty (COTY)

In a report released today, Joe Lachky from Wells Fargo reiterated a Hold rating on Coty (COTY), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.68, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coty is a Hold with an average price target of $9.80, implying a 135.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.13 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Coty has an average volume of 5.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.