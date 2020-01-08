Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Ryan Adist- January 8, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton maintained a Hold rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.95, close to its 52-week high of $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $17.25 average price target.

Based on Change Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $93.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.59 million.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual.

