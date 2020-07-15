Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.40, close to its 52-week high of $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

BrightSphere Investment Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.63, which is a -14.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

BrightSphere Investment Group’s market cap is currently $971.7M and has a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The company was founded on May 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.