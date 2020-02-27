Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Best Buy Co (BBY)

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Best Buy Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.89, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Based on Best Buy Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.76 billion and net profit of $293 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.8 billion and had a net profit of $735 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lisa Caputo, a Director at BBY sold 10,000 shares for a total of $808,500.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International.