Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $163.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $182.56 and a one-year low of $130.09. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has an average volume of 892.7K.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.