Wells Fargo Keeps a Hold Rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

In a report released today, Peter Costa from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Costa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Costa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Encompass Health, HCA Healthcare, and Select Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acadia Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.50.

Based on Acadia Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $780 million and GAAP net loss of $11.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $744 million and had a GAAP net loss of $332 million.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services. The U.K. Facilities segment provides inpatient services through facilities, including mental health hospitals, clinics, care homes, schools, colleges, and children’s homes. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.