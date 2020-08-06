Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.8% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Chesapeake Utilities, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinnacle West Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.80, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $662 million and net profit of $29.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $741 million and had a net profit of $17.92 million.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.