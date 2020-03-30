Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, People’s United Financial, and Associated Banc-Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinnacle Financial Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.50, which is a 69.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $231 million and net profit of $96.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $219 million and had a net profit of $95.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PNFP in relation to earlier this year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also provides personalized services to small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management. Its banking services include investment, mortgage, insurance, and comprehensive wealth management services, in its primary market areas of the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee and Knoxville, Tennessee Metropolitan Statistical Areas. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.