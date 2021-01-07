Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on OGE Energy (OGE)

In a report released yesterday, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on OGE Energy (OGE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, American Electric Power, and Pinnacle West Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OGE Energy with a $35.80 average price target.

Based on OGE Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $702 million and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $755 million and had a net profit of $251 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OGE in relation to earlier this year.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.