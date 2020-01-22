Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.04, close to its 52-week high of $35.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 74.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National Vision Holdings with a $38.25 average price target, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Vision Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of 300.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.