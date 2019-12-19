Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on Micron (MU)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Micron (MU). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.04, close to its 52-week high of $54.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, and Western Digital.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.47, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on December 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Micron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.87 billion and net profit of $561 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.91 billion and had a net profit of $3.29 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

