Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

In a report issued on January 17, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $275.70, close to its 52-week high of $278.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 79.4% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Match Group, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $284.73 average price target, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $278.85 and a one-year low of $195.73. Currently, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average volume of 823.9K.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.