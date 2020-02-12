Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on Carvana Co (CVNA)

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 71.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.60, which is a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.19 and a one-year low of $32.42. Currently, Carvana Co has an average volume of 1.34M.

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.