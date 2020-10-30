Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT)

In a report released yesterday, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Rocket Companies.

Blackstone Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $40.62 and a one-year low of $12.67. Currently, Blackstone Mortgage has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BXMT in relation to earlier this year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.