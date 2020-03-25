Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on ASML Holding (ASML)

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained a Buy rating on ASML Holding (ASML) today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Quatrochi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 100.0% success rate. Quatrochi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Lam Research, and Kla-Tencor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ASML Holding with a $310.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $319.22 and a one-year low of $182.77. Currently, ASML Holding has an average volume of 1.06M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands.