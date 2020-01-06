Wells Fargo Keeps a Buy Rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.31, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.00.

The company has a one-year high of $96.20 and a one-year low of $71.46. Currently, Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average volume of 731.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AJG in relation to earlier this year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate.