Wells Fargo Initiates a Buy Rating on Shift Technologies (SFT)

Shift Technologies (SFT) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem on January 25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 76.9% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shift Technologies with a $13.00 average price target, a 57.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFT in relation to earlier this year.

