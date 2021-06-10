Wells Fargo Initiates a Buy Rating on CDK Global (CDK)

Wells Fargo analyst Charles Nabhan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CDK Global (CDK) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.31, close to its 52-week high of $55.51.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDK Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.00, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.51 and a one-year low of $38.44. Currently, CDK Global has an average volume of 528.6K.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.