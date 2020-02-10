Wells Fargo Downgrades World Wrestling (WWE) to Sell

World Wrestling (WWE) received a Sell rating from Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.53, close to its 52-week low of $40.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sinclair Broadcast.

World Wrestling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.80.

World Wrestling’s market cap is currently $3.34B and has a P/E ratio of 49.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

