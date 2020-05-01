Wells Fargo Downgrades Sprouts Farmers (SFM) to Sell

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) received a Sell rating from Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dollar General, and Kroger Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprouts Farmers with a $22.44 average price target.

Sprouts Farmers’ market cap is currently $2.44B and has a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 85.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFM in relation to earlier this year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

