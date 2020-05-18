Wells Fargo Downgrades Raymond James Financial (RJF) to Sell

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo downgraded Raymond James Financial (RJF) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.04, close to its 52-week low of $54.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Raymond James Financial with a $68.57 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.45 and a one-year low of $54.21. Currently, Raymond James Financial has an average volume of 1.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2020, Scott Curtis, the President of RJF bought 1,866 shares for a total of $103,544.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services. The Capital Markets segment pertains to institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and investment banking activities. The Asset Management segment offers investment advisory to individual and institutional portfolios. The RJ Bank segment includes corporate loans, mortgages, and loan syndications. The Other segment consists of principal capital and private equity operations. The company was founded by Robert A. James in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.