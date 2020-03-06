Wells Fargo Downgrades Raymond James Financial (RJF) to Hold

Raymond James Financial (RJF) received a Hold rating from Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.69, close to its 52-week low of $72.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Janus Henderson Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Raymond James Financial with a $98.00 average price target, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.45 and a one-year low of $72.94. Currently, Raymond James Financial has an average volume of 982.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RJF in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Scott Curtis, the President of RJF bought 1,866 shares for a total of $103,544.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services.