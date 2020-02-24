Wells Fargo Downgrades MPLX (MPLX) to Hold

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum downgraded MPLX (MPLX) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.25, close to its 52-week low of $22.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MPLX with a $30.14 average price target, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.59 and a one-year low of $22.24. Currently, MPLX has an average volume of 3.68M.

MPLX LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products; natural gas; and natural gas liquids. It operates through the Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments.

