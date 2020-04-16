Wells Fargo Downgrades LyondellBasell (LYB) to Hold

LyondellBasell (LYB) received a Hold rating from Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Sison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

LyondellBasell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.40, implying a 40.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold.

LyondellBasell’s market cap is currently $17.58B and has a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.70.

LyondellBasell Industries NV operates as an independent chemical company, which engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International, Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas segment produces and markets olefins which include ethylene and ethylene co-products, and polyolefins. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International segment offers olefins including ethylene and ethylene co-products, polyolefins and polypropylene compounds. The Intermediates and Derivatives segment makes propylene oxide and its co-products and derivatives, acetyls, and oxygenated fuels. The Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets compounding and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, colors and powders, engineered composites and advanced polymers, which includes Catalloy and polybutene-1. The Refining segment supply gasoline and diesel fuel. The Technology segment develops chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.