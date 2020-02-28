Wells Fargo Downgrades Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) to Sell

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo downgraded Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exlservice Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.50.

Based on Exlservice Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $21.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXLS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Garen Staglin, a Director at EXLS sold 821 shares for a total of $57,556.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engagegs in the provision of business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other.