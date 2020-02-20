Wells Fargo Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Hold

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers downgraded Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.90, close to its 52-week high of $59.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $52.24 average price target.

Advanced Micro Devices’ market cap is currently $68.89B and has a P/E ratio of 198.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 153,984 shares for a total of $7,823,927.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.

