Wells Fargo Believes Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Won’t Stop Here

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) on April 29 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.64, close to its 52-week high of $86.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and John Bean Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies with a $91.67 average price target, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion and net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.93 billion and had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. The Transit segments includes the manufacture and providing services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; builds new commuter locomotives; and renovate passenger transit vehicles. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.