Wells Fargo Believes Voya Financial (VOYA) Won’t Stop Here

Christine Brown- May 11, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial (VOYA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.88, close to its 52-week high of $70.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voya Financial with a $74.00 average price target.

Based on Voya Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion and net profit of $264 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.81 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $781 million.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides universal and variable life insurance products. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

