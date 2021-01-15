Wells Fargo Believes Tractor Supply (TSCO) Still Has Room to Grow

Christine Brown- January 15, 2021, 8:45 AM EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO) today and set a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $156.44, close to its 52-week high of $157.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 78.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $165.63 average price target.

Tractor Supply’s market cap is currently $18.22B and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.51.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

