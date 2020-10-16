Wells Fargo Believes Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained a Buy rating on Shockwave Medical (SWAV) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.75, close to its 52-week high of $79.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shockwave Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.67, which is a -12.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.00 and a one-year low of $22.01. Currently, Shockwave Medical has an average volume of 440.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.