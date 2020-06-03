Wells Fargo Believes RPM International (RPM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Sison from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on RPM International (RPM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.18, close to its 52-week high of $77.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Trinity Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RPM International with a $73.20 average price target.

RPM International’s market cap is currently $9.74B and has a P/E ratio of 29.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.75.

RPM International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals. The Consumer segment is comprised of rust-preventative, special purpose and decorative paints, caulks, sealants, primers, nail enamels, cement and wood care coatings, and other branded consumer products. The Specialty segment includes industrial cleansers, restoration services equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, edible coatings, and other specialty original equipment manufacturer coatings. The company was founded by Frank C. Sullivan in May 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, OH.