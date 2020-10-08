Wells Fargo Believes RPM International (RPM) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained a Buy rating on RPM International (RPM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.35, close to its 52-week high of $87.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 65.8% success rate. Sison covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, LyondellBasell, and PPG Industries.

RPM International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.67.

Based on RPM International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.6 billion and had a net profit of $133 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPM in relation to earlier this year.

RPM International, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals. The Consumer segment is comprised of rust-preventative, special purpose and decorative paints, caulks, sealants, primers, nail enamels, cement and wood care coatings, and other branded consumer products. The Specialty segment includes industrial cleansers, restoration services equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, edible coatings, and other specialty original equipment manufacturer coatings. The company was founded by Frank C. Sullivan in May 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, OH.