Wells Fargo Believes RH (RH) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on RH (RH) on March 11. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $461.79, close to its 52-week high of $524.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 77.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RH with a $565.00 average price target, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $560.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $524.22 and a one-year low of $73.14. Currently, RH has an average volume of 424.6K.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites. The company was founded by Stephen J. Gordon in 1980 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, CA.