Wells Fargo Believes O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) today and set a price target of $525.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $455.77, close to its 52-week high of $463.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 77.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $470.57 average price target, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $470.00 price target.

O’Reilly Auto’s market cap is currently $33.41B and has a P/E ratio of 25.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -41.73.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools and professional service provider service equipment. The company stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. O’Reilly Automotive was founded by Charles F. O’Reilly and Charles H. O’Reilly, Sr. in November 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.