Wells Fargo Believes Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.60, close to its 52-week high of $105.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 66.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Albertsons Companies, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding with a $99.08 average price target.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding’s market cap is currently $6.32B and has a P/E ratio of 46.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.