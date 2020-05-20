Wells Fargo Believes Lowe’s (LOW) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s (LOW), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.30, close to its 52-week high of $126.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $119.44 average price target, a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $126.73 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Lowe’s has an average volume of 7.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LOW in relation to earlier this year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, NC.

