Wells Fargo Believes Lennar (LEN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Stephen East from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Lennar (LEN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.94, close to its 52-week high of $71.38.

East has an average return of 8.5% when recommending Lennar.

According to TipRanks.com, East is ranked #1408 out of 6685 analysts.

Lennar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.73, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Lennar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion and net profit of $398 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.87 billion and had a net profit of $240 million.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Financial Services segment focuses on the mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of homes and others. The Multifamily develops, constructs and manages property of multifamily rental. The Lennar Other segment involves in raising, investing, and managing third-party capital, originating, and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. The company was founded by Gene Fisher and Arnold Paul Rosen in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.